On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Almost instantly, countries started to seal borders, sports leagues suspended seasons, “social distancing” became a norm and our world changed in almost every manner.Illinois courts remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by moving most court proceedings to remote hearings, while the Illinois Supreme Court created a task force comprised of circuit judges, trial court administrators, circuit clerks and practicing attorneys to implement …