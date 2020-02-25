It has become more commonplace for Illinois Supreme Court Rule 213(f)(2) witnesses to present for depositions represented by defense counsel retained by their insurance carrier or practice group.This practice, often referred to as “dep assists,” permits the treating doctor or other health-care provider an opportunity to meet beforehand with retained counsel and then have representation at the deposition.It eradicates Petrillo protections in permitting a defense counsel to interject himself or herself into the …