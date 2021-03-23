Just about every single driver at some time (or multiple times daily, unfortunately) has read or responded to a text message or email that we think just cannot wait. Drivers know the obvious dangers of texting and distracted driving but continue to consciously disregard the known dangers it presents to all.Perhaps a tad histrionic for this subject, inscribed within the Jefferson Memorial, Thomas Jefferson reminded us that “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind” and “changes in laws …