How can a class action claim be weighty enough to entitle the putative class to $5 million-plus in damages, yet not be sufficiently “concrete” for a federal court to hear it? In Thornley v. Clearview AI, Inc., No. 20-3249, 2021 WL 128170 (7th Cir. Jan. 14, 2021), the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent an Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claim back to state court without answering that question, and then later denied reconsideration. Thornley may lead to more class actions staying in state court, where …