A woman who alleges Lake County Jail personnel gave her a prenatal vitamin and a sanitary napkin when she began bleeding around the incision from her emergency Cesarean section has stated a claim for deliberate indifference to her serious medical needs, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood did not rule on the merits of Tiesha Hines’ allegations.But Wood denied a motion filed by three of the defendants — Lake County, the Lake County sheriff and the Division of Adult …