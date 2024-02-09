Cook County has paid $1.85 million to a disabled man who was injured — the parties dispute how badly — when he fell from an upper bunk in the jail.Both Eugene Westmoreland and the county agree that he will be dependent on a wheelchair and a full-time attendant for the rest of his life.But the county rejects Westmoreland’s contention that his condition stems from his fall from the bunk when he was a pretrial detainee.And the county does not acknowledge any wrongdoing by agreeing to the settlement of the …