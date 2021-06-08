It wasn’t long after Matthew Reed shoplifted a $63 set of sheets from a Target in upstate New York that the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.Instead of serving a jail sentence, he stayed at home, his case deferred more than a year, as courts closed and jails nationwide dramatically reduced their populations to stop the spread of COVID-19.But the numbers have begun creeping up again as courts are back in session and the world begins returning to a modified version of normal. It’s worrying …