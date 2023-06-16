It wasn’t quite “where’s the beef?” but when he stepped outside a suburban Wendy’s with a fellow lawmaker on a hot August morning in 2019, then-state Sen. Terry Link asked a question to the same effect as the fast-food giant’s former slogan.“What’s in it for me, though?” Link asked then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo, who had been pitching him — once again — on sponsoring legislation to regulate so-called sweepstakes machines, a legally murky form of gambling.The answer to that question became central to the federal government’s …