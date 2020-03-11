The Illinois government worker, whose lawsuit resulted in a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision ending mandatory union dues, could return to the nation’s highest court.Mark Janus petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court this week to consider whether he, and others like him, are entitled to receive back pay in the form of the dues they paid to the American Federation of State, County, Municipal Employees after the 2018 ruling that found those compulsory union dues are unconstitutional.Janus’ challenge to mandatory …