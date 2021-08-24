Arthur G. Jaros Jr. sued the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission in the Court of Claims for $104,000 — based on Sec. 10-55(a) of the Illinois Administrative Procedures Act — after he beat the ARDC in an ethics case where he was accused of having had a conflict of interest with a longtime family friend and client who made a bequest to a charitable trust he helped establish, with substantial contributions of his and his family’s assets, to build and operate a bible camp. Section 10-55(a) says: “In any …