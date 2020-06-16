Jason L. Kennedy

Jason L. Kennedy, a career attorney with Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, died earlier this month at age 50.

Kennedy, who joined the litigation firm directly out of law school in 1996, will be remembered for his enormous personality, humor and legal skill, according to his colleagues.

Kennedy defended clients in products liability and premises liability matters, and also represented architects and engineers in professional liability cases.

From 2012 to 2019, he chaired the firm’s Toxic Tort Practice Group and served on Segal McCambridge’s executive committee. Until his death, he served on the firm’s pro bono and public service committee.

A native of Bloomington, Ind., Kennedy completed his undergraduate and law degrees at his hometown Indiana University, and spent his career mentoring, recruiting and boosting graduates of his alma mater.

One of those fellow Hoosiers is Jill Felkins, a shareholder at Segal McCambridge and one of Kennedy’s closest colleagues.

“He took a special interest in people that had the same track as him,” Felkins said in an interview.

“Jason interviewed me back when I was in law school,” she said, and he championed her professional growth. “I credit making partner at the firm to him.”

Felkins called Kennedy a “brilliant asbestos-defense litigator.”

She said he was able to create beneficial precedents in several courts. Among his proudest accomplishments: the Iowa Supreme Court’s 2009 ruling in Van Fossen v. MidAmerican Energy Co., in which the state high court ruled Segal McCambridge’s clients — two property owners — owed no duty to warn family members of independent contractors.

She also recalled his excitement to argue before the Indiana Court of Appeals in the 2011 case Brumley v. Commonwealth Business College Education Corp., in which the court affirmed arbitration on claims against a college’s advertising.

“It was particularly special because his father came and watched us argue,” Felkins said.

Outside of work, Kennedy was a diehard sports fan, passionate about IU athletics, the Cubs and Liverpool F.C. He was also a lover of music, known for attending many concerts and for his vast memory of music trivia.

“He was just a really curious individual,” Felkins said. “It seemed he’d know everything about everything.”

P. Mark Crane, managing shareholder at Segal McCambridge, said Kennedy brought wit and a great sense of humor to the office.

“He really impacted all the individual people he worked with over the years,” Crane said. “He was such a fun person and so full of life, and that makes it so much more difficult.”

Crane remembered interviewing Kennedy for an associate role at the firm in 1996 while Kennedy was still enrolled at IU’s Maurer School of Law. Nearly 25 years later, he praised Kennedy’s dedication to the team, calling him “one of the most loyal people we’ll ever have at the firm.”

Felkins agreed that about Kennedy’s legacy among his coworkers and clients. “He was very loyal to the firm and really believed in the people there and the camaraderie. He was a linchpin of all that.”

Kennedy’s family will hold a gathering at a future date.