A recent 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case discusses the question of whether a product label on aloe vera gel stating it was “100% pure” was deceptive to consumers where it contained 2% stabilizers and preservatives, thus violating the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act and other statutes.

The court addressed this question: Was the label deceptive creating the likelihood of deceit to the reasonable consumer?

In Beardsall v. CVS Pharmacy Inc., 2020 WL 1429214 (7th Cir. 2020), plaintiff Jennifer Beardsall and others sued defendant manufacturer Fruit of the Earth and CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Target retailers, claiming the label on their aloe vera gel product was deceptive. The label stated “100% Pure Aloe Vera Gel” though in fact the product contained 98% aloe vera gel and 2% stabilizers and preservatives. The Beardsall plaintiffs sued under 14 consumer fraud statutes from 12 different states, including Illinois’ Consumer Fraud Act.

In support of their claims, the plaintiffs made the following three claims:

•The product did not contain enough acemannan to be called aloe vera gel.

•The product provided no therapeutic benefit because it lacked acemannan.

•100% pure is misleading because it represented it was “high quality” when it was not.

U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow granted summary judgment for the defendants, determining the plaintiffs presented no evidence of deception, just speculation.

On appeal, the 7th Circuit, in an opinion by Judge David F. Hamilton, affirmed, ruling that the reasonable consumer did not care about acemannan and assumed preservatives were added.

Hamilton addressed the plaintiffs’ first argument regarding alleged lack of acemannan:

“The deposition testimony presented by plaintiffs cannot fill this evidentiary gap. Some of the plaintiffs testified that they found the labeling to be misleading, particularly regarding the characterization of the product as ‘100% Pure Aloe Vera Gel.’ They said nothing about the acemannan content of the products, however. Rather, they all felt misled because they were incorrectly informed by their lawyers that the products contain little or no aloe vera. This was all based on the factually inaccurate theory that plaintiffs later had to abandon.”

Next, finding the label was not materially deceptive misleading the consumer, he cited Suchanek v. Sturm Foods Inc., 764 F.3d 750 (7th Cir. 2014), where the court found a coffee label was deceptive where it stated the coffee was “high-roasted ground coffee beans” when, in fact, it was 95% instant coffee.

The court explained:

“In Suchanek, a manufacturer sold coffee pods for use in a Keurig machine. The pods contained instant coffee rather than the high-quality roasted ground coffee beans that consumers expected. 765 F.3d at 752-53. The front of the package claimed that the pods contained ‘naturally roasted soluble and microground Arabica Coffee’ made with high-quality coffee beans. Id. at 753. The product, however, was more than 95% instant coffee.”

Citing the case of Kraft Inc. v. FTC, 970 F.2d 311 (7th Cir. 1992), as an example of a deceptive and misleading cheese label, Hamilton stated:

“In Kraft v. FTC, we upheld an FTC order finding that Kraft misrepresented the amount of calcium contained in Kraft cheese singles. 970 F.2d at 313. The relevant advertising campaign told consumers that Kraft singles were more expensive than competing cheese slices because they were made using 5 ounces of milk instead of cheaper ingredients. Id. at 314. While 5 ounces of milk went into one Kraft single, 30% of the calcium contained in the milk was lost during processing. Kraft’s advertisements implied that one Kraft single provided the same amount of calcium as 5 ounces of milk.”

The court found the Beardsall plaintiffs’ first theory unproven and unpersuasive and, hence, unable to defeat the defendants’ motion for summary judgment: “the put up or shut up” time in the proceedings.

Next, Hamilton addressed the plaintiffs’ second argument that the label was misleading because the product had “little or no therapeutic benefit:”

“Plaintiffs next argue that the defendants’ labels are misleading because the products ‘have little or no therapeutic benefit’ due to their lack of acemannan and cannot be used effectively for their stated purposes. We do not know whether that is correct, but the problem is that plaintiffs have presented no evidence that the products at issue are ineffective or that they do not contain enough acemannan to achieve a therapeutic effect.

“Facing this dearth of evidence, plaintiffs ask us to shift the burden to the defendants to prove that their products are effective. But in private consumer deception claims, the plaintiff bears the burden of proving the defendant’s advertising claim is false or misleading. Private individuals — unlike the Federal Trade Commission — may not bring an action without supporting evidence and merely demand that the defendant prove the claim it makes for its products.”

Finally, the court considered the plaintiffs’ argument that the “100% Pure Aloe Vera” label was deceptive and misleading to the consumer and found it likewise unpersuasive for two reasons:

“But this is just a variant on the argument that the products cannot be called aloe vera gel, and it fails for the same reasons. Plaintiffs have presented no evidence indicating that consumers interpret these as statements of quality. Just as they have presented no evidence showing that some amount of acemannan is needed to call a product aloe vera, they have presented no evidence that some amount of acemannan is needed to call an aloe vera product ‘100% pure.’”

Next, Hamilton reasoned as follows:

“Second, plaintiffs suggest that the label is misleading because the product contains preservatives and stabilizers and is therefore not ‘100% Pure Aloe Vera Gel.’ Specifically, plaintiffs object to the district court’s conclusion that the ‘100% Gel’ and ‘100% Pure’ statements were ambiguous with respect to the presence of stabilizers and preservatives such that the statements could be clarified by the ingredients list. But plaintiffs conceded in their summary judgment brief and deposition testimony that ‘the presence of preservatives — in reasonably small amounts — was acceptable and something they expected,’ and that ‘[n]o [p]laintiff took the label to mean that there was absolutely nothing other than aloe vera in the bottle.’”

Therefore, the 7th Circuit affirmed summary judgment for the defendants.