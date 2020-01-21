Today’s case looks at whether the judge in a bench trial in a Federal Tort Claims Act medical-malpractice action properly determined the plaintiff’s own comparative negligence or whether a remand was necessary in order to do so.In Clanton v. United States, 18-3060 (7th Cir. 2019), Kevin Clanton sued the United States for damages, charging that Denise Jordan, an employee of the U.S. Public Health Service in East St. Louis, provided poor medical care that led to his kidney failure.Clanton, who needed dialysis and …