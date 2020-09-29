Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case provides some insights to how the 7th Circuit analyzes evidence and proofs in Americans with Disabilities Act claims of disparate treatment and reasonable accommodation. The court explained both tests and how they applied to a railroad conductor who was hired with a hearing disability, accommodated by a hearing aid, and fired 10 years later under the railroad’s new stringent hearing acuity test.In Mlsna v. Union Pacific Railroad Co., 2020 WL 5511988 (7th Cir. 2020), Mark Mlsna …