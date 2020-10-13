In today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case, the court permitted filing of three amicus curiae briefs, offering the reasons the friend of the court briefs will be helpful to the court by presenting ideas, arguments, theories, insights, facts or data not in the parties’ briefs.The court sheds light on the rather vague rules for the filing of amicus curiae that all lawyers want to know, but objective answers are hard to find. The opinion offers insights on when and why an amicus curiae will be permitted in …