Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case is one of first impression under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (740 ILCS 14/15(a)), holding that a complaint for violation of the act’s biometric identifiers privacy requirements stated a claim because a concrete and particularized harm was pleaded.This conclusion is unlike the 7th Circuit’s prior decision in Bryant v. Compass Group USA, Inc., 958 F.3d 617 (7th Cir. 2020), where the BIPA claim failed because no concrete and particularized harm was pleaded. The …