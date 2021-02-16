In today’s case, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals once again addresses the question of standing for an Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claim for a complaint pleading only a statutory claim, but no concrete, particularized injury.The court noted several prior standing cases under the BIPA and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, also observing that the Illinois Supreme Court requires only the pleading of a statutory violation for standing, not a particularized injury.And, in a concurring opinion, Judge David …