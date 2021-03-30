Raashan Coley’s negligence claim against Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home for allegedly interfering with his right to control the disposition of his deceased daughter’s remains presented the Illinois Appellate Court with a question of first impression about Section 45 of the Disposition of Remains Act. A Lake County judge tossed the negligence claim (Count 3 in Coley’s three-count complaint) based on the portion of Section 45 that says a funeral establishment is not liable — except for “gross negligence or willful acts” — if it carries out “the directions of any person who represents that the person is entitled to control the disposition of the decedent’s remains.” On appeal, Coley argued Bradshaw “knew or should have known” that, in releasing 11-year-old Raashanai Coley’s remains for cremation, it was relying on invalid instructions from her maternal grandfather, Carlton North, acting under authority delegated by the child’s alleged murderer — her mother, Nicholette Lawrence. But the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed because Section 45 didn’t require Bradshaw to show it acted reasonably in relying on North’s directions. And Bradshaw wasn’t obligated to search for Coley to see if he approved. Coley v. Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2020 IL App (2d) 190627 (Dec. 21, 2020).