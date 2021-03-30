Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case involves a commercial general liability policy and its exclusions for claims involving the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case began when the insured collection firm tried to collect a debt that had been discharged in bankruptcy. The debtor in turn sued the collection firm for defamation, invasion of privacy, and violations of the TCPA and FDCPA. The debt collector then sought coverage under its commercial general liability policy …