Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case addresses the question of whether a container label stating “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese” is deceptive to the average consumer where the ingredients listed on the back stated the product contains 4% to 9% cellulose powder and potassium sorbate.Question: Do the average consumers read the label on the back listing all ingredients? The case involved multiple plaintiffs and multiple defendants in multiple states involving multiple states’ consumer protection statutes and was …