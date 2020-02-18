In today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case, Chief Judge Diane P. Wood, in chambers, issued an opinion for all to be aware of regarding the proper jurisdictional statement appellant or appellee must file to perfect an appeal pursuant to Circuit Court Rule on Briefs 28(a)(2(v).Seventh Circuit Rule 28(a)(2)(v) provides, in pertinent part, that the jurisdictional statement of the appellant and, if the appellant fails to provide a complete and correct statement, the appellee must file a complete and correct …