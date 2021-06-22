Commonwealth Edison and its parent company, Exelon, did not have a freestanding duty to disclose that ComEd allegedly participated in a corrupt scheme to secure passage of the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act and the Future Energy Jobs Act by the Illinois legislature. But in the securities fraud class action that inevitably followed announcement of the “deferred prosecution agreement” that required the corporations to fess up and pay a $200 million penalty for bribery, the named plaintiff alleged that both companies and several of their executives (Christopher M. Crane, William A. Von Hoene Jr., Anne R. Pramaggiore and Joseph Dominguez) are liable for making misleading statements when they answered Items 105 and 303 on the forms required by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation S-K. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has not yet ruled on whether a securities fraud claim can be based on alleged omissions when answering these items, and there is a circuit split on this issue. But U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall — noting that “a line of recent cases held that Items 105 and 303 of SEC Regulation S-K impose a duty to disclose any regulatory noncompliance in its SEC forms” — declined to toss the complaint. “Plaintiff sufficiently alleged that defendants had a duty to disclose their alleged bribery scheme under Items 105 and 303 and that they failed to do so.” Flynn v. Exelon, No. 19 C 8209 (April 21).