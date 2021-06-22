Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case involves a civil rights claim by a jailed prisoner who was given the wrong medication by the prison’s health services nurse. It involves a federal claim and a state common law negligence claim.The appeals court discussed four rules that applied to the case: 1.Whether the failure to file a timely response to the defendants’ motion for summary judgment warranted dismissal of the claim.2.Whether the plaintiff’s failure to respond to the defendants’ statement of facts warranted …