Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case explains the federal common rule and Indiana state rule against claim splitting. The court said Indiana’s rule looks for “identical evidence” — the “same general evidence which would be used to adjudicate both or all claims” — and explained when two suits involve impermissible claim splitting.

In Rexing Quality Eggs v. Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., 2020 WL 1467213 (7th Cir. 2020), Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., an egg producer, contracted with Rexing Quality Eggs, a distributor of eggs, to provide 3.24 million cage-free eggs per year for a year. Rexing repudiated the contract after eight months, claiming the eggs failed to meet the quality expected and refused further shipments. Rexing sued, seeking $67,262 in general damages, $60,205 in lost profits and $997,650 in startup costs (Rexing I). Rembrandt filed a counterclaim for breach of contract.

The district court granted partial summary judgment for Rembrandt, reserving the issue of damages for a jury trial. Before the trial on damages, Rexing filed a second complaint against Rembrandt, claiming damages from Rembrandt for failing to return Rexing’s “EggsCargoSystem” and loss of use of it. (Rexing II).

Rembrandt moved to dismiss Rexing II because it was impermissible claim splitting. U.S. District Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson, of the Southern District of Indiana, agreed and granted Rembrandt’s motion to dismiss.

In an opinion by Chief Judge Diane P. Wood, the 7th Circuit affirmed, holding that Rexing II was, in fact, improper claim splitting.

Wood began the 7th Circuit’s opinion by noting that Rexing raised three arguments contending its second suit was not claim splitting:

•The district court applied the wrong test for claim splitting.

•Claim splitting does not prevent bringing facts unknown in the first suit.

•Claim splitting does not apply to continuing torts like conversion.

Wood addressed each argument in turn, ruling each failed.

Addressing the first contention that the district court applied the wrong test, the 7th Circuit said it lacked merit:

“Rexing argues that the district court applied the wrong test for establishing whether claim splitting had occurred. Rexing points to Indiana cases that have held that ‘the test for making [the claim-splitting] determination is whether identical evidence will support the issues involved in both actions.’ Referring to this approach as the ‘identical evidence test,’ Rexing reasons, different evidence is required to substantiate each claim and thus it did not split its claims across the two cases.

“Although Indiana courts do sometimes use the term ‘identical evidence,’ Rexing overstates the significance of those words. The Indiana cases in point show that the ‘identical evidence’ test requires only that ‘the same general evidence would be used to adjudicate all of [the] claims.’

“There is no meaningful difference between the ‘identical evidence’ test, so understood, and the test that the district court applied. We have held as much in earlier cases applying Indiana’s identical-evidence test. Thus, the district court properly applied Indiana’s law concerning claim splitting, and Rexing’s argument to the contrary fails.”

Next, Wood addressed Rexing’s second contention, likewise finding it unmeritorious:

“Rexing also urges that the bar on claim splitting does not apply to this case because the claim in Rexing II arises from events that occurred after it filed Rexing I.

“Before initiating Rexing I, Rexing had already formally demanded the return of the EggsCargoSystem. It again demanded that Rembrandt return the system the day after filing Rexing I. Additionally, in its complaint in Rexing I, Rexing sought the recovery of the cost of the EggsCargoSystem. The conclusion is irresistible that Rexing knew at the time it filed the first case that the custody or ownership of the EggsCargoSystem was part of the dispute between the parties; it thus should have raised anything it had to say about that claim at the time. No material facts that were unknown at the time Rexing filed Rexing I later came to light.”

Lastly, the court considered Rexing’s third argument, also finding it was without a sound legal basis:

“Finally, Rexing argues that an exception to the rule against claim splitting should apply to cases of conversion. Pointing to the American Law Institute’s Restatement (Second) of Judgments, it argues that ‘continuing or concurrent wrong[s]’ are exempt and that the tort of conversion is such a wrong. Restatement (Second) of Judgments §26(1)(e) (ALI 1982);

“Conversion is not a continuing tort within the meaning of Section 26(1)(e). Even viewing the facts in the light most favorable to Rexing, Rembrandt unlawfully appropriated the EggsCargoSystem only one time. Rexing knew that Rembrandt remained in possession of the system at the time it filed Rexing I; indeed, it had already demanded that the system be returned to it. The fact that Rembrandt continued to refuse to return the system does not render the conversion a ‘continuous’ tort in the sense intended by the Restatement (or in any other sense we normally see).”

The judgment for Rembrandt thus was affirmed.