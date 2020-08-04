Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case addresses a duty issue requiring the court to decide whether the contractors on the job site owed the plaintiff, a rental crane operator, a duty to protect him from a fall from his crane under the contracts, common law or under OSHA.In Jeffords v. BP Products North America Inc., 963 F.3d 658 (7th Cir. 2020), Victoria Jeffords sued defendants BP Products North America, operator of an oil refinery; Fluor Constructors International, engineering and construction manager; and MC …