Today’s 7th Circuit case is a very interesting, informative and unusual case where no law exists in the 7th Circuit or Illinois courts on the question at issue on appeal.The issue on appeal involves the definition of the phrase “unless the obligation of one or more of the joint tortfeasors is uncollectable.” No court has defined the word “uncollectable.” The 7th Circuit certified the question of “what is the meaning of uncollectable” to the Illinois Supreme Court under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 20(a).In Roberts v …