Today’s 7th Circuit case involves a claim for damages for a 5-year-old suffering a severe and permanent brachial plexus injury to his right arm and the question of whether the district court’s award of $2.6 million in lost earnings and $5.5 million in noneconomic damages, in the face of conflicting expert testimony and comparator cases, was reasonable and proper.In Yong Juan Zhao v. United States of America, 2020 WL 3496962 (7th Cir. 2020), plaintiff Yong Juan “Maggie” Zhao gave birth to her son “S.,” who was born with a …