Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case involves the admissibility of a professional engineer’s opinion that a skid-steer loader that tipped on a ramp was defective where the engineer never used or tested any skid-steer loader, let alone the accident one, and did not know the accident facts.The 7th Circuit considered the admissibility of the expert’s opinion under the four-part Rule of Evidence 702 and Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, Inc.In Kirk v. Clark Equipment Co., 2021 WL 1133199 (7th Cir. 2021 …