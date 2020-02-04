Today’s case addresses the question of whether a youth counselor’s motion sickness was caused by a medical condition, thus entitling him to an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, or whether proof of causation was lacking.In Youngman v. Peoria County, 2020 WL 399040 (7th Cir. 2020), Edward Youngman, a youth counselor at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center, an employee of the chief judge of the circuit court, filed suit under the Americans with Disabilities Act, 42 U.S.C. Section12112 …