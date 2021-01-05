Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case involves the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and what facts must be pleaded to state a claim sufficient for standing under Article III for the court to hear the claim. A plaintiff pleading a FDCPA statutory claim must plead facts of harm or injury from a concrete, real, not theoretical, injury. The court explained that merely pleading misleading and/or unfair and unconscionable conduct under the FDCPA, without an actual concrete harm, was insufficient to state a claim and …