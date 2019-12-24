Today’s case is from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which discussed the meaning of a premises owner having “actual or constructive notice of a defect upon the premises” to be liable for a fall due to the defect.The 7th Circuit also discussed possible sanctions against an attorney who allegedly changed dates on photos submitted on appeal.In Waldon v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., 2019 WL 6316644 (7th Cir. 2019), plaintiff Linda Waldon was shopping at the Crawfordsville, Ind., Walmart on New Year’s …