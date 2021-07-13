For attorney Jay S. Judge it wasn’t enough to win cases for his clients. He wanted to help others better understand the law and its intricate details by writing for multiple publications, including his bimonthly column Federal Courts, which appeared in the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin for more than 30 years.“No matter what were the deadlines, he would keep up with the articles,” said Steve Judge, Jay’s youngest son and partner in his father’s firm, Judge, James, Hoban & Judge LLC. “He loved to run into someone who would …