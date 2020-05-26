In today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case, the court was presented with a question of first impression: Can Rule 26, a procedural rule requiring revelation of insurance coverage prior to discovery, serve as a legal, substantive basis for a duty, and can breach of that duty give rise to a cause of action for negligent misrepresentation about insurance coverage available to the defendants?

In Turubchuk v. Southern Illinois Asphalt Co., Inc., 2020 WL 2059931 (7th Cir. 2020), six family members of the Turubchuk family sued Southern Illinois Asphalt Co. and E.T. Simonds Construction Co., a joint venture, for a serious crash where their car left the asphalt road and rolled over, claiming the companies failed to repaint the newly asphalted road and replace a guardrail removed during construction. The companies’ attorney, Richard Green, revealed under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26 that the companies had $1 million insurance coverage. Based on that, the plaintiffs’ attorney made a $1 million demand with 30 days to settle. The case settled for $1 million and releases were signed.

Four years later, the plaintiffs learned the defendants each had $1 million of insurance coverage and sued again. The plaintiffs claimed the defendants violated Rule 26 with a false representation that they had only $1 million when, in fact, they had $2 million in coverage. They claimed that Rule 26 imposed a duty to reveal the full and proper insurance coverage available and that the defendants breached that duty.

The case was tried before a jury, and the district court instructed the jury that the defendants violated Rule 26. The case proceeded on the plaintiffs’ theory of negligent misrepresentation. The jury returned a verdict for $8,169,512.84. The district court denied the defendants’ post-trial motion. The defendants appealed.

The 7th Circuit, in an opinion written by Judge Michael B. Brennan, reversed, ruling that Rule 26 is procedural and imposed no legal duty giving a right to a private cause of action. The 7th Circuit found that the district court made several erroneous rulings, entitling the defendants to a new trial.

Brennan began the court’s decision by explaining the case was tried on a negligent misrepresentation based on the Rule 26 insurance disclosure and setting out the elements to be proved: “(1) a false statement of material fact (2) carelessness or negligence in ascertaining the truth of the statement by the party making it (3) an intention to induce the other party to act (4) action by the other party in reliance on the truth of the statements (5) damage to the other party resulting from such reliance and (6) a duty on the party making the statement to communicate accurate information.”

The district court had ruled that the plaintiffs proved all of the elements except “whether defendants intended to induce plaintiffs to settle.” It ruled the defendants’ duty of care was set by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26 requiring revelation of insurance pre-discovery.

The appeals court ruled that Rule 26 was a procedural rule and imposed no duty, relying on two cases holding procedural rules do not impose a substantive duty:

“In Living Designs, Inc. v. E.I. Dupont de Nemours and Co., 431 F.3d 353 (9th Cir. 2005), plaintiffs settled products liability actions against defendant. They later learned that during discovery and before the settlements defendant had failed to reveal damaging test results. Plaintiffs claimed they had been wrongfully induced to settle their previous cases. The district court dismissed the negligence claims, and the Ninth Circuit affirmed, reasoning that ‘the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure do not create duties on which an opposing party may base a negligence claim.’ Claims based on negligent violations of Rule 26(e) (and its state law counterpart) did not create a private cause of action.

“This court has reached a similar conclusion. In Roppo v. Travelers Comm. Ins. Co., 869 F.3d 568 (7th Cir. 2017), on claims of negligent misrepresentation under Illinois law for failure to respond to an interrogatory in state court, this court decided that the duty of care runs from attorney to client, and only goes to third parties when an attorney is hired for that specific purpose. We ruled that it was an error to conflate the duty element of a negligent misrepresentation claim with a duty imposed by a court on attorneys during litigation.”

Brennan explained:

“Just so, it was legal error for the district court in the second lawsuit to allow plaintiffs’ negligence claim to proceed when it relied on a Federal Rule of Civil Procedure for a duty of care. …Here, though, any duty was rooted in an incorrect source.”

Further explaining that the district court erroneously deprived Southern Asphalt of a fair trial, the appeals court reasoned:

“All but one of the elements of the negligent misrepresentation claim were decided as a matter of law by the district court. In each instance we conclude the court incorrectly stepped into the province of the jury.

“First, in its pretrial rulings on summary judgment and in limine, the district court found as a matter of law that Southern Illinois Asphalt was negligent by violating Rule 26 in not identifying its individual insurance policies within its initial disclosures and before settlement…

“By finding negligence as a matter of law, the district court precluded Southern Illinois Asphalt’s ability to present evidence on these questions and to dispute whether Green acted negligently. The reasonableness of Green’s actions was not ‘undisputed’ as the district court concluded.”

Brennan discussed each of the six elements of negligent misrepresentation and the reasons why the district court wrongly held five of the six had been proven. And, thereafter, ruled that Southern Illinois Asphalt had been denied a fair trial, reversed the $8 million verdict and remanded the case for a new trial. He explained why a new trial was required, explaining as follows:

“Plaintiffs incorrectly based their negligent misrepresentation claim on Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26. The district court also incorrectly found as a matter of law that all but one of that claim’s elements had been met. The evidentiary decisions reached on that element were an abuse of discretion, and viewing the trial evidence in a light most favorable to the verdict, the jury’s verdict must be reversed.

“The type and number of errors that occurred here greatly affected the path that the second lawsuit traveled from its inception. In an abundance of caution, we think it best to reverse the judgment in its entirety and remand for proceedings consistent with this opinion in order to secure a just determination of the parties’ dispute.

“The standard of review for denial of a motion for new trial is abuse of discretion. Haze v. Kubicek, 880 F.3d 946, 950 (7th Cir. 2018). For the reasons listed above, the district court abused its discretion by not granting the Rule 59 motion by Southern Illinois Asphalt for a new trial.”