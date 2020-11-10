In today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case, the court considered a Title VII racial discrimination claim against a used car dealership and whether employees at affiliated dealers could be counted to meet Title VII’s employment threshold.Aggregating the number of employees at the five dealerships required piercing the corporate veil, which the 7th Circuit said could be done under three circumstances.In Prince v. Appleton Auto, LLC, 2020 WL 6156882 (7th Cir. 2020), Shannon Prince, an employee of the used car …