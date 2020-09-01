Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case is a valuable and informative treatise on two tests the U.S. Supreme Court uses to determine the constitutional validity of punitive damages: three guideposts to test due process and the five-factor test to determine reprehensibility of the defendant’s conduct.In Epic Systems Corp. v. Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd., 2020 WL 4882891 (7th Cir. 2020), plaintiff Epic Systems Corp. sued Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. for illegally downloading thousands of documents and trade …