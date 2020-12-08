A case about a fellow who allegedly spent more than $1 million to have his ex-wife surveilled for up to 18 hours a day as part of a fruitless three-year effort to find evidence that she might have been cohabitating with her boyfriend — which would have terminated her right to $65,000 a month in maintenance — made two trips to the Illinois Appellate Court. In round one, the 2nd District ruled that a Lake County judge’s decision to grant Stacy Goodman’s petition for a two-year plenary order of protection against Dru Goodman under the Illinois Domestic Violence Act of 1986 wasn’t against the manifest weight of the evidence. The question in round two was whether Stacy established “good cause” for a two-year extension, under Section 220(e) of the statute, based on (1) the evidence that supported the first order (2) Dru’s testimony that he’d follow his lawyer’s advice about possibly resuming surveillance if the protective order ended and (3) her testimony that she feared Dru was obsessed with harassing her.