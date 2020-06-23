Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case involves the question of what items are recoverable as “costs” under Rule 54(d) and as defined in Section 1920, Taxation of Costs, and whether “costs” include an attorney’s time, mailing costs and $47,425 in punitive damages.

The 7th Circuit clarified what qualifies as “recoverable costs” in a per curiam decision issued by Judges Frank H. Easterbrook, Diane S. Sykes and Amy J. St. Eve.

In Peck v. IMC Credit Services, 2020 WL 3026323 (7th Cir. 2020), Norman Peck sued IMC Credit Services for mailing him a debt collection letter in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. Sec. 1692-1692p. He claimed IMC violated the act by revealing his personal information on the envelope and by failing to verify that he owed the debt.

Defendant IMC offered judgment under Rule 68 in the amount of $1,101 plus costs to be awarded by the court. The offer of judgment included $1,101 in statutory damages with interest plus costs recoverable by the prevailing party.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker, of the Southern District of Indiana, entered judgment for Peck on the Rule 68 offer of judgment and ordered Peck to file a bill of costs limited to the items in Rule 54(d) as listed in Taxation of Costs, 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1920.

Peck’s bill of costs included the following items: (1) $24,137.50 for attorney’s time litigating (2) $156.15 mailing costs and (3) $47,425.02 punitive damages. The district court denied Peck’s claim for costs and entered judgment for $1,101.

The 7th Circuit, in its per curiam decision, affirmed, ruling Peck’s claim for “costs” was outside of the six items of costs listed in Section 1920.

The court began by setting out the basis of Peck’s claim:

“Peck next argues that the district court erred by failing to award the ‘costs’ he requested, which he contends are recoverable under 15 U.S.C. Sec. 1692k(a). He insists that the judgment of ‘$1,101, plus costs’ includes anything that he could recover under Sec. 1692k(a) of the act, and so the district court should have awarded $24,137.50 in actual damages, $1,000 in additional damages, and $156.15 in litigation expenses. In support of this contention, Peck points to Marek v. Chesny, 473 U.S. 1, 9, 105 S.Ct. 3012, 87 L.Ed.2d 1 (1985), which states: ‘[T]he term “costs” in Rule 68 was intended to refer to all costs properly awardable under the relevant substantive statute or other authority. In other words, all costs properly awardable in an action are to be considered within the scope of Rule 68 “costs.”’”

Next, the court explained that Peck was mistaken and that the Marek case he relied on did not so hold because “damages” are not “costs.” The court reasoned:

“Nothing in Marek, however, equates ‘costs’ with ‘damages.’ And damages are not part of the costs ‘properly awardable under’ Sec. 1692k(a). The statute allows recovery of ‘actual damage,’ see 15 U.S.C. Sec. 1692k(a)(1), and discretionary “additional damages” not to exceed $1,000, Sec. 1692k(a)(2). A separate provision permits recovery of the ‘costs of the action.’ Sec. 1692k(a)(3). If ‘costs of the action’ included actual or statutory damages, the damages provisions would be superfluous. See Yates v. United States, 574 U.S. 528 (‘We resist a reading [of a statute] that would render superfluous an entire provision passed in proximity as part of the same act.’). Further, nothing in the act permits recovery of punitive damages. See Randolph v. IMBS, Inc., 368 F.3d 726, 728 (7th Cir. 2004).”

Explaining what are “recoverable costs” under Rule 54(d) as set out specifically in six items in Section 1920, the court ruled Peck’s claimed “costs” were not recoverable as they were outside of the specifically limited costs in Section 1920:

“Without a special definition in the Act, the ‘costs’ it contemplates are simply those awardable under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 54(d), which ‘codifies a venerable presumption that prevailing parties,’ such as Peck, ‘are entitled to costs.’ ‘When permissive language is used in a statute regarding costs the district court may, pursuant to Rule 54(d), exercise a sound discretion relative to the allowance of costs.’ A statute must set forth a standard for awarding costs that is different from Rule 54(d)(1) to displace the rule; section 1692k(a)(3) does not. Marx, 568 U.S. at 379-80, 133 S.Ct. 1166.

The ‘costs’ recoverable under Rule 54(d) are enumerated in 28 U.S.C. §1920.”

Section 1920, Taxation of Costs, lists only the following six items as “recoverable costs”:

(1)Fees of the clerk and marshal.

(2)}Fees for printed or electronically recorded transcripts necessarily obtained for use in the case.

(3)Fees and disbursements for printing and witnesses.

(4)Fees for exemplification and the costs of making copies of any materials where the copies are necessarily obtained for use in the case.

(5)Docket fees under section 1923 of this title.

(6)}Compensation of court appointed experts, compensation of interpreters, and salaries, fees, expenses, and costs of special interpretation services under Section 1828 of this title.

If the court allows any of these costs, they should be included in the judgment or decree.

As such, the 7th Circuit affirmed the district court judgment awarding zero costs.