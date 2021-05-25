Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case provides an excellent primer on Section 155 (215 ILCS 5/155) and its extra-contractual remedy for insureds when their insurance company vexatiously and unreasonably delays providing coverage.The 7th Circuit explains that a Section 155 award is available only when one of three coverage issues remain pending and unresolved: (1) the insurer’s liability is unresolved; (2) the amount of the loss payable is unresolved and (3) whether the delay in paying was unresolved.In Creation …