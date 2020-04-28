A recent 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opinion raises an interesting issue of first impression: A non-class member claimed that she should receive attorney fees and an incentive award because she helped to convince the trial court to reduce the class plaintiffs’ attorney fees.

In Douglas v. The Western Union Co., 2020 WL 1847074 (7th Cir. 2020), Jason Douglas filed a putative class action on behalf of all persons in the United States who received unsolicited text messages from or on behalf of Western Union in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The act prohibits using any “automatic telephone dialing system” to make any call to “any telephone number assigned to a … cellular telephone service” (47 U.S.C. §227(b)(1)(A)(iii)).

Bethany Price, claiming to be a class member, objected to an $8.5 million case settlement with three other objectors. The court approved the settlement but reduced class counsel’s attorney fees from $2.8 million to $425,000.

Plaintiff Jason Douglas and Western Union challenged Price’s standing to object, and to receive attorney fees or an incentive award, on the grounds Price was not a class member and had, in fact, consented to receive text messages from Western Union.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan ruled Price was not a class member and had no standing, denied her claim, approved the settlement and also reduced class counsels’ fees from $2.8 million to $425,000.

Price appealed. The 7th Circuit, in an opinion written by Judge Diane S. Sykes, agreed Price lacked standing to object or appeal.

Sykes first explained Price was not a class member:

“She could not be a class member because she had ‘filled out a form in which she expressly consented to receiving text messages for the exact purpose for which she received one.’ Western Union said that before sending text messages to customers, it generally obtained consent twice. Customers would consent when they first registered and again after an opt-in text message asked them to confirm that they wished to receive additional text messages.”

Next, the court found there were two classes who received unsolicited text messages:

“(1) [T]hose who entered transactions on Western Union’s website but did not sign up for its loyalty program and (2) those who transferred money via its website without consenting to receive text messages about their transfer and then received such a text.”

Sykes then opined Price was not a member of either class because she was in Western Union’s loyalty program, thereby consenting to receive text messages:

“The parties maintained that Price did not fall into either class group because Western Union’s records confirmed that she had enrolled in its loyalty program. To enroll, Price had to check a disclaimer box consenting to receive text messages and had to consent to the loyalty program’s terms, which stated that by providing her cellphone number to Western Union, she consented to receive text messages. Thus, Western Union concluded, the two text messages that Price received were not ‘unsolicited,’ so she was not a class member.”

On appeal, Price argued that although she was not a class member, as a non-party class member, she should be entitled to recover attorney fees and an incentive award for benefiting the class by reducing class counsel’s fees. However, Sykes found her argument to be without support in the law, and therefore, without standing, she had no right to appeal. Relying upon Supreme Court precedent, Sykes reasoned:

“But her argument ignores a threshold question: whether a nonparty to proceedings in the district court has standing to appeal a decision that the nonparty does not like. The Supreme Court has held that ‘only parties to a lawsuit, or those that properly become parties, may appeal an adverse judgment.’ Marino v. Ortiz, 484 U.S. 301, 304 (1988).”

Then, observing that Price failed to take the necessary steps to preserve her right to appeal, the court reasoned:

“A nonparty who is dissatisfied with a ruling in the district court must seek to intervene for purposes of appeal (and a denial of a request to intervene is itself appealable). Price did not appeal the ruling that she was not a class member, and after the court ruled that she was a nonparty, she did not ask to intervene for purposes of appealing any unwelcome rulings. Accordingly, under Marino she lacks standing.”

Further, pointing to Price’s procedural error and citing the Supreme Court rulig in Devlin v. Scardelletti, 536 U.S. 1, 7 (2002) case, Sykes wrote:

“The court emphasized that in class actions, unnamed class members may be parties for purposes of appeal when they have properly objected in the district court. But here, Price acquiesced to the court’s decision that she was not an unnamed class member. And under Rule 23(e)(5)(A) only a ‘class member’ may object to a class settlement, so the rule does not create standing for nonclass members like Price.”

Concluding that Price waived any right to appeal and affirming the district court, the court concluded:

“Price insists that we must have appellate jurisdiction because her appeal is ‘taken from an order denying [her] motion for attorney’s fees, making [her] an aggrieved party.’ But by acquiescing to the ruling that she was not a class member, she had no standing after that decision and could not be ‘aggrieved’ by any of the later rulings. If Price thought she had a legal interest, she should have appealed the decision that she was not a class member or sought to intervene to become a party.”