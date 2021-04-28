Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case addresses an insurer’s Telephone Consumer Protection Act exclusion barring coverage for claims arising out of any actual, alleged or threatened violations of the TCPA. The question the court was asked to resolve was whether the TCPA exclusion also barred common-law claims of conversion, nuisance and trespass to chattels if they arose from the same underlying conduct alleged in the complaint.In Mesa Laboratories, Inc. v. Federal Insurance Co., 2021 WL 1538230 (7th Cir. 2021 …