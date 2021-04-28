With no wife or children, William P. Ingersoll decided to take care of 17 civic organizations that operated in his hometown, Canton, Ill. One of the groups — the “Girl Scouts of Canton” — was slated to receive 5% of the net annual income of the William P. Ingersoll Trust when he died in 1973. That would have purchased a lot of cookies over the years. According to the trust’s 2017 IRS Form 990-PF, it has $39 million in assets and handed out $1.9 million that year. But in 1973 the Girl Scouts didn’t have any troops in Canton. That ignited a cy pres war involving the Kickapoo Council of Girl Scouts, the Canton Council of Campfire Girls and the Canton Park District that reached the Illinois Supreme Court in 1981. Because the trust’s text said the park district would receive “the portion of the income payable to any of the organizations which shall cease to be in existence at any time,” and it was “clear that the organization intended to receive the gift [the Girl Scouts of Canton] does not exist,” the Supreme Court ruled for the park district. First National Bank of Chicago v. Canton Council of Campfire Girls, 85 Ill. 2d 507 (1981). But the Girls Scouts now have an outpost in Canton, and this sparked another round of litigation.