Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case involves a Title VII unlawful firing claim by a doctor at Access Network’s Kedzie Clinic for alleged discrimination and retaliation.The 7th Circuit relied on the four-part McDonnell Douglas Corporation v. Green, 411 U.S. 792 (1973), test to determine whether the doctor was fired for failure to perform her job at the clinic as a pediatrician or was unlawfully discriminated based on national origin, sex or religion. The court also looked at whether the doctor faced retaliation …