In today’s case, involving a female teacher’s claim she was not paid what her male counterparts were paid, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals explained two rules prohibiting pay discrimination based on sex: (1) Title VII prohibiting unlawful pay discrimination based on sexual orientation; and (2) the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009 prohibiting discrimination in compensation.In Kellogg v. Ball State University, 2021 WL 28002 (7th Cir. 2021), plaintiff Cheryl Kellogg was hired as a life science teacher in 2006 at a …