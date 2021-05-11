Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case involves an employee fired for fighting twice on the job in violation of the company’s “zero-tolerance of violence policy” contained in the employee’s handbook.The employee attempted an “end run around” the zero-tolerance of violence policy by suing under Title VII for retaliation, harassment and discrimination based on sex, race and national origin, claiming he met the company’s job expectations. But, the court concluded he offered no or insufficient proofs of these claims …