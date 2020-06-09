Today’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case involves the sham affidavit rule, which requires that an affidavit that contradicts a party’s deposition or sworn testimony be ignored in ruling on a motion for summary judgment.

In James v. Hale, 2020 WL 2487603 (7th Cir. 2020), Plaintiff Dustin James, a former pretrial detainee in the St. Clair County Jail, filed a pro se complaint against Deborah Hale, the jail administrator, accusing her of failing to provide adequate medical treatment for injuries he suffered in an assault by another inmate. James was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and had a CT scan showing a left zygomatic arch fracture and facial lacerations. He was examined by doctors, treated and released from treatment and later from jail.

James acquired counsel, who subsequently filed an amended complaint repeating the contention of the pro se complaint, and depositions, including James’, were taken and medical records produced.

Hale filed a motion for summary judgment, claiming the record showed no inadequate medical care. James submitted his sworn affidavit in opposition to summary judgment contradicting his sworn deposition testimony and the medical records in evidence.

U.S. District Judge J. Phil Gilbert, struck James’ affidavit, finding it a sham and specious and unfounded, and granted summary judgment for Hale.

The 7th Circuit, in an opinion by Judge Diane S. Sykes, affirmed, holding the well-recognized sham affidavit rule applied and that without his affidavit, James had no case.

Sykes began the court’s discussion, citing and explaining the sham affidavit rule as follows:

“[E]very federal court of appeals permits a judge to disregard a ‘sham’ affidavit — typically an affidavit that contradicts prior deposition testimony…

“In this circuit the sham-affidavit rule prohibits a party from submitting an affidavit that contradicts the party’s prior deposition or other sworn testimony. Dunn v. Menard, Inc., 880 F.3d 899, 910 (7th Cir. 2018). The organizing principle of our sham-affidavit practice is simply stated: a genuine issue of material fact cannot be conjured out of nothing. We adopted the sham-affidavit rule ‘to weed out unfounded claims, specious denials, and sham defenses.’”

The court noted several instances where the James’ sham affidavit contradicted his amended complaint and deposition testimony, among them:

“Paragraph 17 of the amended complaint alleges that James was ‘never seen by any medical staff’ ‘for a week’ spanning from approximately January 20 to 28, and paragraph 22 alleges that he thereafter ‘received no medical attention to the problems at hand or was even seen by medical staff.’ In his deposition James acknowledged that he saw nurses in the jail infirmary ‘daily’; he ‘had the opportunity’ to speak to them; and he was ‘seen by an outside physician, whether it be at the ER or by a specialist, a total of five times between January 11th and February 24th.’”

In addition, Sykes explained the contradictory testimony of James:

“Paragraphs 51 to 56 describe a series of events spanning from February 25 to March 1 that, according to James’s testimony, could not have happened on the specified dates. The amended complaint asserts that James contacted his criminal attorney from jail on February 25 asking for his help in getting released so he could seek medical attention. The amended complaint also asserts that James visited with his attorney from the jail via videoconference on February 27 and was released from custody on March 1. None of this is true: James was released from custody on February 24, as he acknowledged in his deposition.”

Further pointing out that the District Court, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 56(c)(4), on a motion for summary judgment must screen out factually unsupported claims and that the sham affidavit rule does just that, Sykes reasoned:

“The principal function of summary judgment is to prevent unnecessary trials by screening out factually unsupported claims. Rule 56(c)(4) serves this screening function by permitting a party to use an affidavit or declaration to support or oppose a motion for summary judgment only if the affidavit (1) attests to facts of which the affiant has ‘personal knowledge’; (2) ‘set[s] out facts that would be admissible in evidence’; and (3) ‘show[s] that the affiant or declarant is competent to testify on the matters stated.’ Similarly, Rule 56(h) permits a judge to sanction a party who presents an affidavit ‘in bad faith or solely for delay.’ Fed. R. Civ. P. 56(h). Rule 56 thus requires a judge to scrutinize the substance of an affidavit offered in response to a summary-judgment motion to determine whether a reasonable jury could rely on the factual statements it contains.”

Observing that there are three exceptions to the sham affidavit rule, the court explained:

“For the sake of completeness, it’s worth noting that we have recognized three exceptions to the sham-affidavit rule. An affidavit that contradicts prior testimony but contains newly discovered evidence is allowed. And because a deponent may be confused by a question and his memory may fail, a judge may also consider an affidavit that contradicts a statement in a deposition if the statement is demonstrably mistaken. We also allow the submission of a supplemental affidavit that clarifies ambiguous or confusing deposition testimony.”

Concluding James’ sham affidavit was properly excluded and summary judgment for Hale was warranted, Sykes stated:

“The contradictions between James’s reach-back affidavit and his deposition testimony fall squarely within the core of the sham-affidavit rule.

“Because a reasonable jury could not find for James on his constitutional claim against Hale, summary judgment in her favor was appropriate.”