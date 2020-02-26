Recent research points out that incivility may lead to bullying, which may lead to harassment. This continuum highlights the importance of addressing incivility immediately, before it progresses. Judges have a unique and influential role to play in this process.Canon 3 of the Code of Judicial Conduct (titled “A Judge Should Perform the Duties of Judicial Office Impartially and Diligently”) contains relevant provisions with respect to both the adjudicative responsibilities of judges (Section A) and the …