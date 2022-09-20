OMAHA, Neb. — JBS has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with consumers that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring with other meat companies to inflate the price of pork.The latest meat-industry settlement will likely reinforce concerns that the White House, members of Congress and trade groups have raised about how the lack of competition in the industry affects prices.A federal judge in Minnesota approved the settlement of the price-fixing lawsuit last week.But the judge also ruled that nearly $7 …