Practicing law for more than three decades has benefited me in so many aspects. Sure, like many, I have had some success, some failures and pretty much everything in between. Yet, as I reflect on my career, what I will take to my grave are the friendships and camaraderie I have made with my brethren on the bench and colleagues in the trenches. I can proudly say many of my friendships have taught me more about life than the practice of law. Three individuals come to mind: Shawn Kasserman, Tim Tomasik and Patrick Salvi II.I …