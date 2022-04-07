My 13-year-old daughter is an interesting young lady on so many levels. Notwithstanding her addiction to TikTok, she is wise beyond her years. For example, when there are upcoming trials or cases, she wants to “see” the injury of my client. Sometimes, I feel like it is a little bit morbid but she is a visual person and learner. Which got me thinking, I may not be doing enough of presenting some incredibly important visual evidence. Namely, the in-court physical examination of the injured plaintiff by a doctor. Illinois …