Having an 18-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter can be really interesting … even under the most benign of circumstances! Under the glare of a pandemic, however, I have realized the more time I spend with them, they are so me — and so not me. We may share likes and dislikes, but many of their interests are beyond my comprehension. Sure, I have been in a couple of TikTok videos with Lily and have engaged in a variety of activities with my soon-to-be at college son, Jack, and his friends until midnight. Yet, we are all …