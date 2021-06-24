As I am writing this, my daughter is preparing for her dance recital. My 13-year-old teenager, going on 30-years-of age, had a couple of dress rehearsals before she encounters a live audience. It made me think, world class athletes practice for countless hours before each and every competition. For many contests, it merely lasts seconds but the training for this could span years. I find it ironic that trial lawyers will take a case to verdict, a case potentially involving enormous sums of money, however, not use similar …