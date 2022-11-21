Last month, I was involved in a medical malpractice case in Rockford against four excellent defense attorneys and before a terrific judge. The result was not what I had hoped for, but was not unexpected either. In other words, the jury awarded me letters, not numbers.As I was driving back from Rockford, I found myself reflecting on my life and, though I cannot explain why, the importance Wiffle ball played in my youth.When my son Jack was born 21 years ago, one of the first things I thought about was the idea of playing …