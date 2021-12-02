Michael Johnson, the son of TNT Sportscaster Ernie Johnson, died at 33 years old. Michael was adopted from Romania in 1991 and had muscular dystrophy. Did I know Michael? No. Do I know Ernie? No. Indirectly, Michael’s death has impacted me as a result of a couple of videos that have gone viral. Namely, Ernie Johnson speaking to the Alabama football team. Google it. As a lawyer, it is worth our time to hear this kind of perspective on life. Trust me, it is powerful. The general reasoning behind the importance of lawyers is …